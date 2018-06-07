Piranha F2000 Boat Review

Piranha Boatworks of Sanford, Fla. has designed the ultimate fishing platform with its F2000 Flats/Bay boat.

Drafting 6 to 8 inches, with a maximum of 150 hp, this sleek hull can get you to and from your favorite fishing grounds in short order. It offers all that Piranha Boatworks is famous for, a large forward casting deck, plenty of storage fore and aft and 6 under-gunnel rod holders.

The deck is laid out with a large dry storage compartment forward and three storage wells aft. The aft wells are comprised of an aerated live well, release well and dry storage in a saddle bag configuration.

The F2000’s large center console has space for all your flush mount electronics. The console grab rail and wind screen keep you steady while underway and the breeze out of your face. The incorporated padded cooler seat offers insulated storage for you meals and drinks or today’s catch.

Built into the hull design is our transom pocket tunnel that allows you to get the engine jacked up or down to allow for a smooth dry ride in either shallow or deeper water. The F2000 deck design includes built in toe kick and spray chine to keep you on the boat and the water out.

The F2000 is the ultimate fishing platform. Designed by Jesse Rhodes, of Rhodes Yacht Design, an avid inshore fisherman, it takes advantage of the newest hydrodynamics with simplistic style.

Length: 19’6”

Beam: 7’8”

Deadrise: 7 degrees

Draft: 6’-8’

Weight: 1,250 lbs.

Max HP: 150

Fuel Capacity: 30 Gal.