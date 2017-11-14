29th Annual Pirate’s Cove Sailfish Classic Nov. 30 – Dec. 3

The Pirate’s Cove Sailfish Classic, hosted and produced by Pirate’s Cove Resort and Marina in Port Salerno, is set to launch its 29th year with three days of fishing competition by world-class anglers, captains and mates.

The tournament kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 30, with a captain’s meeting, welcome reception and cocktail party. Fishing days are Dec. 1 through Dec.3., with lines in at 8:30 a.m. and lines out at 3:30 p.m. all three days. Boats must check-in with Committee Boat by 5 p.m.

Entry fee is $2,200 up to Nov. 15 and $2,500 for entries received after Nov. 15. Entry fee includes two angler and two non-fishing guests to all tournament events. Late registrations will be accepted at the Thursday, Nov. 30 captain’s meeting.

Awards will be provided in the following categories: Top Male Angler – Top Female Angler- Top Junior Angler, and Grant Stokes Memorial Sportsmanship Award, as well as First, Second, and Third Place Overall Boats. The projected purse—$13,200, first, $7,920, second, and $5,280, third— is based on 30 boats. Awards dinner and awards ceremony takes place on Dec. 3.

All tournament events will be held Pirate’s Cove Resort and Marina, which is located at 4307 SE Bayview Street, Stuart, FL 34997.

Molly’s House will again this year benefit from tournament proceeds. Since 1996, Molly’s House has provided a warm and caring environment for patients and families in a medical crisis. For 20 years, Molly’s House has provided a home away from home for more than 17,000 people while they or a loved one were receiving medical treatment.

For more information and to register online visit www.piratescovesailfishclassic.com or call (772) 287–2500.

PHOTOS: Courtesy of Pirate’s Cove Resort and Leonard D. Bryant Photography.