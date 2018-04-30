Planning for the Impossible

By Justin Mickens

Jim is planning for the trip of his life. The chance to catch that fish that he can brag to all of his buddies about. Jim meticulously packs, and repacks his bag, making sure all of his favorite fly boxes will fit. As an afterthought, he puts together a first aid kit, with what’s laying around the house. After talking with his mom, Jim makes a vague itinerary of his trip, for her.

Jim’s 1st day is the best day of fishing he has had in years. That night he can hardly sleep because the fishing is supposed to get better as the weather clears the next day. Jim falls asleep dreaming of fish rising on a hatch.

The next morning, Jim sets out at first light, going the opposite way his itinerary says he was supposed to be going. After fishing for a little bit, He sees a cutback in the stream that is just begging for a fly. As he begins his decent to the stream, his foot slips, and Jim pitches forward, falling head over heels, the 30 feet to the stream. Jim immediately has pain in his right foot and left arm. He knows he landed awkwardly on his foot, and he can see that his arm is deformed. Jim’s head feels foggy, and he’s having a hard time recalling details. He remembers that he is right off a road, but can’t remember if he has seen any other cars. At that moment, he remembers his first aid kit, which he left in the car, because he didn’t think he would need it. As he lies next to the stream, Jim thinks about how nobody will know to look for him here, considering how far he is from the stream on his itinerary. The worst part of all, he broke his rod, which he had saved for over the past year.

Accidents can and will happen. It’s inevitable, like a force of nature. Plan for the worst, and expect the best. A few essential items though, can make your experience a whole lot better. Everyone should have at least a basic first aid kit. First aid kits are marketed for almost every situation. There are multitudes of websites telling you how to make your own kit, according to your chosen activity. Don’t be afraid to add and take away items that you think you will need. It’s all about being comfortable with your personal gear.

Water is one of the most essential things on earth to the human body. Water from a stream can be dangerous, if untreated. Don’t think because you are near water, that you do not need to bring any, if you have no way to treat it. Water tablets and personal water filters, are small and easy to stow away. It’s always better to have and not need, than to need and not have.

Food is not that important in the grand scheme of things, but it’s nice to not have your belly growl. Trail mix, beef jerky, a protein bar, and any other non-perishables can make your day a lot better.

A trip itinerary is one of the most important items when planning a trip. Sticking to your itinerary is even more important. If you were to have an injury and couldn’t reach help, rescuers would know in what area to begin searching for you. Make sure to create a schedule of check-ins with a friend or loved one. Pick a time of day that you will call and let them know you are okay. Also, set a time that they are supposed to call 911, if they don’t hear from you. This is a great contingency plan, especially if you will be visiting remote places.

Being lost, injured, thirsty, hungry, and having a broken rod to top it all off, can happen to anyone. Don’t be like Jim. Plan your trip out.

Until next time Tight Lines and Stable Rocks!

Justin Mickens is Co-Owner and Manager of Appalachian Outfitters Fly Shop in Murphy, NC.