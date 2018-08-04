The five-boat FishingNosara team logged 78 trips last month, and I’m stoked to announce that the northern Costa Rica marlin are here, as our “second high season” is in full effect.

The 32-foot Harvester led the charge for our Playa Garza-based fleet, with Capt. Alex going on a crazy run of marlin and sailfish releases over four days between June 9 and June 12.

450lb Costa Rica Marlin

Jeff Broome scored the fish of a lifetime with Capt. Alex on June 10 with a black marlin weighing well over 450 pounds. The next day, Broome posted the trip of the year, to date. First off was a true double sailfish release. After the safe release of both fish, they added a third sailfish for good measure. Another monster came calling, as the Harvester reported another massive Costa Rica marlin release, the second in two days. It was amazing work by Capt. Alex, Mate Wilson, and this group of Florida anglers.

Here’s what Broome had to say:

“Just wanted to say an enthusiastic THANK YOU for the incredible trip we had thanks to your team. In three days, we got three Marlin—two blues and a massive black—three sailfish, a huge dorado and a good deal more tuna and mahi!

“Thanks to Capt. Alex and his hard-working deckhand Wilson, I was able to cross marlin off my bucket list of fish to catch. Definitely a dream for me, and I know I speak for all the guys in our group that it was definitely the fishing trip of a lifetime!

“You could tell how passionate Alex was about fishing. His favorite thing to say after we brought in a catch was, ‘Let’s get another one!’”

“Pura Vida!”-Jeff Broome

The next day, Capt. Alex and FishingNosara Hall of Famer Chuck Harris scored another marlin release. That’s four monsters in four days. It was a truly legendary run for the Harvester.

Finding Tuna

Meanwhile, Lila Weirich brought a big group of folks from Texas down in early June, so many that they need both the 32-foot Wanderer and Discoverer to hold them all. In addition to having a big time all week, these Lone Star anglers scored some fillets big as Texas. Monster mahi-mahi were abundant, and meaty yellowfin tunas added variety to the fillet bag

With all the other fishing operations in Costa Rica on the hill for the summer, we have attracted adventurous anglers from all over the Pacific Coast, as well.

Scott Burke drove in three hours from Tamarindo at 3 a.m., fished a full day, and went back the same day. The odyssey proved worthwhile, as the group reported three great sailfish releases.

Shea Ralph is another journeyman angler who came from Jaco to Nosara, covering 140 miles on land in order to reach Costa Rica’s closest bluewater. They hooked up multiple sailfish and proved once again that the fish eat every day, even during the so-called “rainy season.”

By Craig Sutton