Polar Shift

By Scott Norton

The question that comes to mind this time of year is, “Do I hunt or do I fish?” I find that venison is a reward I find myself craving to have in the freezer but if you find yourself with an early harvest, you may want to try the lakes right now. This is the time of year you can really get into some giant largemouth bass. You see, giant largemouth still have to consume calories to sustain their own mass. The smaller bass are starting to slow down and will shut down when the water temperature gets below 40 degrees but even though you don’t catch much, what you do catch is big.

Where do these large slobs go this time of year? They go where the water is the warmest. You will find warmer water deep, or you will find it where the water comes into the lake. Moving water stays warmer than still water. Bass like to migrate like birds do for winter and they will find the warmest places and stay there. More than likely, you will find them in the backs of creeks. Shad will also go there as well, which is perfect for feeding bass. I have seen shad in the main lakes before but it’s because there is an under water spring nearby. Spring water is also warmer than lake water and this is where you’ll find deep-water bass. When the water really gets cold, shad will start dying off and applying “match the hatch” theories will work best in this situation.

If the water is above the mid 40’s, use A-rigs, under spins, flutter spoons, lipless cranks, and flukes. Make sure when the water gets colder you start using silent baits. You also have to watch some of the plastic baits you use because they will get hard and loose action the colder it gets. For you anglers that like to use jigs, switch to a hair jigs. Feathers and hair are great materials to have in your lures for cold-water applications. You can still use other lures that work year round you just have to tune them for swimming very slow.

Be sure to bring the appropriate clothing just in case of weather or you get wet. This falls into the safety part of a trip. We’re always hearing of a death somewhere close that happens and it’s because they didn’t either plan or wear their pfd’s, especially the kayak anglers. If you fall into the water without a pfd, you won’t be able to swim because you’ll loose feeling in your extremities and if you’re lucky to make it back, you’ll get hypothermia if you can’t get into dry clothes fast enough. There are not a lot of people out there this time of year so no one will help you or find you until it’s too late.

It’s a double-edged sword in the winter. It can be the best day because you have the whole lake to yourself or it could be devastating due to no help being available.Plan ahead, don’t take risks this time of year. Hope this helps you guys out.

Scott Norton is a native of Western North Carolina. Born in Asheville, NC, he is a long time avid hunter, angler, and weekend warrior. He is a member of Southern Raft Supply’s prostaff team representing them in his Jackson Kayak Coosa FD.