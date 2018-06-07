Pondtoon by CustomBilt

The Pondtoon is the perfect small-water boat for the avid river and pond angler, duck and bow hunter, as well as the family with children or grandchildren. All boats are all-welded aluminum construction made in the USA with premium options to meet every fisherman’s needs in boating.

There are several styles to choose from that include: Fishing Series, Hunting Series, Pleasure Series, Farm/Pond Workboats, Search and Rescue and our new Camo boat. There are even wheelchair accessible models.

Our Pondtoon boats are factory assembled in three standard sizes with options and additional features that allow you to equip the boat for your fishing and hunting style at a very affordable price. Contact us at 334-684-2210 or pondtoons@gmail.com with any questions to help you “customize” your very own CustomBilt Pondtoon boat.

Specifications:

Length: 14’ to 16’

Beam: 5’ to 6’

Max HP: 9.9

Construction: .090 Marine-Grade Aluminum

Builder: Custombilt Pondtoons

CustomBilt Pondtoons

(334) 684-2210

www.boatsandfishing.com