Popticals PopStar

Sunglasses are a necessity, but they’re also a burden. There is an ever-present possibility to lose or damage this expensive piece equipment. And you can forget about storing a conventional pair in a case in your pocket. They’re just too bulky.

That’s where Popticals steps in. This revolutionary new line of portable, pop-out sunglasses has a patented design that makes storage safe and convenient. Popticals’ FL2 Micro-Rail System allows the sunglasses to easily fold down to be stored in a small hard-shell case. You won’t even notice this compact design in your pocket, and the unit can be clipped to anything with an included carabiner.

These glasses are high-performance, as well. The NYDEF Nylon Lenses manufactured by Carl Zeiss Vision are clearer and 16 percent lighter in weight than polycarbonate lenses. They offer complete UV protection, filtering out 100 percent of harmful UVA and UVB rays, while hydrophobic and oleophobic technology repels water, oil, sweat, and dust. The Swiss Grilamid TR 90 frames provide long-lasting durability and resistance to extreme temperatures while remaining lightweight and comfortable for extended use.

Popticals are engineered in the U.S.A and handcrafted in Italy. See the Popticals website for a wide range of styles designed for any outdoor pursuit.

www.popticals.com