Postponed: Palm Beach International Boat Show & Superyacht Show Palm Beach

The 35th annual Palm Beach International Boat Show (PBIBS) and Superyacht Show Palm Beach have been postponed until further notice. Below please find the official statement.

“Effectively immediately, the Palm Beach International Boat Show and Superyacht Show Palm Beach have been postponed until further notice. Adhering to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and City of West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James’ recommendation to suspend all mass gatherings over contagion concerns, we fully support the decision as the health and safety of our visitors, community, exhibitors, staff and vendors is our top priority. We are currently working with the City of West Palm Beach to identify a new date. We wish to thank our city officials and the boating community for their ongoing support. Updates will be posted on our website as details become available.”

-Andrew Doole, President, Informa Markets U.S. Boat Shows and George Gentile, President of the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County

Visit https://www.pbboatshow.com for the latest