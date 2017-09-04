The Practical Inflatable: SUP Report: September 2017

by Chris Anders, Contributing Writer

Most Paddle Board enthusiasts have more than one board. We usually have the first board we ever bought and usually keep it around for our friends to use. The second board is usually a Touring Board or a Race Board. For many of us paddlers that live the SUP life we like to travel all over the world to paddle different oceans and lakes. I have a friend whose goal was to paddle 100 miles in each of the seven seas. I have another friend that has paddled almost every natural spring in Florida and another friend that has paddled all the Caribbean Islands. If you have ever tried to travel with a regular board, you will find that it is most annoying to lug around a 12’ board through an airport. Plus the airport luggage handlers could care less about dinging your board. You can expand your SUP life travels just by having your own inflatable SUP.

Here are some of the pros and cons of an inflatable SUP. First, they are easily rolled up to the size of a medium to large duffle bag. They are very durable and made out of the same material as an inflatable raft. In fact they are excellent for white water SUPing and the only board you should use for that sport. Also, they can be repaired using the same repair kits as an inflatable raft. They are inexpensive and cost between $500 – $800 which includes the bag and a 3 piece paddle. If you have a small convertible car, inflatables are for you. They will fit in the smallest trunks and are easy to handle in the airport. Here are the cons; they are not the best ride, but if you are out there for the experience it doesn’t matter. Don’t think that you are going to surf these boards. They are very slow, but you’re not in a race, you’re on an adventure. They can take 5 -10 minutes to manually pump. I have an electric pump that plugs into auxiliary power and it only takes a couple minutes; and it deflates your board for easy folding. Do not leave them in a hot car or direct heat for long periods of time or they will separate at the seams.

There are many varieties of inflatable SUPs but they are not the same. Make sure they have a sufficient storage or tie-down system. Since you are traveling you tend to carry more “stuff”. It should have tie-downs in the front and back plus an easy carry handle. The fins should lock in for stability without tools. I like Yolo, Isle Explorer, Imagine Surf and the NRS Mayra. Everyone should have one!