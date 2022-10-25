Pregnant Florida Woman Spears Potential World Record Fish

Julie Augustine, a 40-year-old Destin resident, is making headlines for polespearing a 37.6-pound black drum earlier this month. She was eight months pregnant when she snagged the huge fish during a free dive. The current world record for a black drum caught by a woman via sling or polespear is 36.3 pounds, according to the International Underwater Spearfishing Association (IUSA).

She submitted her application and is waiting to hear back from IUSA’s board.

“I’m not sure how long that process takes,” she told reporters. “It’s in their hands now.”