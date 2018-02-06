Prepare your trailer now for 2018 boating season

By Frank Ferry

Let’s start from the front

1) Check your coupler to insure it is working correctly. Lubricate it and be sure all parts are moving with ease.

2) Go to your winch. The same holds true. Lubricate and be sure your strap is in good condition. A defective strap or cable can injure anyone in the vicinity if it breaks.

3) Make sure your lights are working. Saltwater can and will corrode wiring and stop your lights from lighting.

4) Tires, bearings, and brakes. Remember, any trailer with a carrying capacity of 3,000 pounds or more is required to have working brakes on all wheels. Make sure your bearings are in good condition—bad bearings can ruin your entire day, weekend or vacation. Have them serviced and have the seals changed by a qualified mechanic at least once a year to avoid problems.

Some simple checks and preventative maintenance can help keep a “good day” from turning into a “bad day”. At C&H Trailer. we’re getting ready by stocking up on inventory to better help you get your trailer ready for the upcoming boating season.

As always, safe and happy boating from your friends at C&H Trailer. Don’t forget to take advantage of our free 15-point trailer inspection. Come visit us at 3160 SE Gran Parkway in Stuart or give us a call at (772) 223-4014.