Cheeca Lodge & Spa to Host 30th Annual Presidential  Sailfish Tournament January 24-26, 2020

Tournament welcomes anglers to the sportfishing capital of the world for the third leg of the Florida Keys Gold Cup Series benefiting the Islamorada Charter Boat Association

ISLAMORADA, FL (November 2019) – Cheeca Lodge & Spa will host its 30th annual Presidential Sailfish Tournament January 24 – 26, 2020. This year the Presidential is the second leg of the coveted Florida Keys Gold Cup Sailfish Championship which benefits the Islamorada Charter Boat Association.

“We’re pleased to continue the legacy of the Presidential Sailfish Tournament this year, and welcome back some of the world’s top fishing talent,” says John Garth, general manager of Cheeca Lodge & Spa.

During two days of intense fishing, the industry’s top competitive sports fishermen will compete to take home top awards in a variety of categories, including: grand champion angler, outstanding captain, outstanding mate, most tagged fish for angler, captain and mate, along with top lady angler and junior angler (16 years and younger). In keeping with Cheeca’s mission to conserve and protect valuable Keys resources, all sailfish must be caught with a circle hook and released. Up-to-the-minute live scoring results will be posted here.

The 2020 tournament will kickoff on Friday, January 24, with a welcome party, rules meeting and dinner, followed by two days of fishing. The Early entry fee is $675 for the first angler; additional anglers are $600, with up to four anglers per boat. After January 10, 2020, the entry fee for the first angler is $775, and each additional angler is $700. Additional social tickets for the kick-off dinner and awards presentation are available for purchase. It is not necessary to be registered for the Gold Cup to compete in the Cheeca Presidential Sailfish Tournament.

For more information, please contact Lisa Thornhill at (305) 517-4512 or lthornhill@cheeca.com. For entry forms, tournament rules and a schedule of events, please visit the tournament website at cheeca.com/presidential.

About the Florida Keys Gold Cup Championship

The Florida Keys Gold Cup Sailfish Championship is a combination of three of the premier sailfish events in the Florida Keys. The FKGC is both an angler tournament as well as a team tournament. Each team must fish aboard the same boat in all three events. At least one angler of each team entered must fish all three events. This format stems from a long history of sailfish tri-fectas. Teams compete to win the coveted Florida Keys Gold Cup Sailfish Tournament trophy.

The three events that comprise the Florida Keys Gold Cup include the Islamorada Sailfish Tournament fishing December 6–8, 2019; the Cheeca Lodge Presidential Sailfish Tournament fishing January 25–26, 2020, and the Islamorada Fishing Clubs’ Captain’s Cup Sailfish Tournament fishing January 30, 2020. Each tournament has their own set of rules and entry fees.

Each Gold Cup angler competes on an individual basis for the Championship Ring that includes bragging rights for the entire year. Teams compete for cash prizes and the coveted Gold Cup Trophy. There are also team awards for second and third places.

The Florida Keys Gold Cup Sailfish Championship lures anglers from all over the world. The field has a limited entry of teams of elite sport fisherman. Early entry is encouraged. By entering the Florida Keys Gold Cup, anglers are supporting the Islamorada Charter Boat Association. The charter boat association is a 501-C-3 organization that works to conserve our fisheries here for future generations. The competition heats up every December as the Islamorada Sailfish Tournament kicks of this tournament series.

For more information, please contact Lisa Thornhill at (305) 517-4512 or lthornhill@cheeca.com. For entry forms, tournament rules and a schedule of events, visit the tournament website at cheeca.com/presidential.