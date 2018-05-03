Are you ready to ramp up your outdoor cooking with a grill that will grill, bake, roast or smoke any food to perfection? Then you’re ready for the Primo Oval JR 200 Ceramic Grill.

Primo is the only American-made ceramic grill, and its patented oval design outperforms round ceramic grills by holding more food and offering simultaneous direct and indirect two-zone cooking. While the Oval JR 200’s overall size is small for portability, its cooking area is huge. With room to roast two 14-lb. turkeys simultaneously, it has all the grill space and internal dome clearance you’ll ever need.

Premium ceramics and American ingenuity allow for precise temperature control on an easy-to-read thermometer.

Paired with the optional Primo GO, two-piece cradle and base, the Oval JR 200 becomes the ultimate camping grill. The sturdy base eliminates the need for a bulky grill table at home. For on-the-go use, just pull a few pins and pick the grill up with the cradle’s sturdy handles. Now you’re ready to cook from the tailgate, on a picnic table or on the ground.

Whether sizzling up steaks over direct heat, slow-smoking meats or roasting fish and vegetables with indirect heat, the Oval JR 200’s design seals in moisture for unforgettable meals. And it’s easy to clean, like a self-cleaning oven.

www.primogrill.com