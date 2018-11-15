Princess Place Preserve Great For Families

In the heart of Palm Coast, also known as “the quieter side of Florida,” is a hidden gem: Princess Place Preserve. Named for its unique history, this 1,500-acre wildlife preserve is home to some of the best camping, fishing and hiking in north Florida.

Its close proximity to Pellicer Creek, Moody Creek and the Matanzas River makes for a great family fishing destination. Inside the preserve, there are many private campgrounds, with some featuring their own docks and waterfront views. Located inside the preserve is also a well-kept boat/kayak launch, which allows for easy access to the main waterway, Pellicer Creek. If you don’t want to bring your kayak or simply don’t have one, there is a kayak outpost named Sunrise Outdoors that will deliver a kayak to Princess Place Preserve and pick it up the next day.

Pellicer Creek, one of the main fishing outlets in Flagler County, is an undisturbed salt marsh that opens up to the Matanzas River. Heading out of the kayak launch inside of Princess Place, Pellicer Creek will take you to a big body of water that may seem like an infinite fishing hotspot. If you make a right once you reach this opening, you will hit the Pellicer Flats. These flats are quite extensive, but they make targeting the fish much easier.

At one time these flats were home to some of the best snook fishing in north Florida. While snook aren’t as abundant anymore, you can still expect an occasional linesider along with redfish, trout and flounder. Fishing these flats is similar to other inshore fishing. The universal light-wire jig head and Gulp! Shrimp combo is a go-to, with paddletails and popping corks being equally effective.

At the end of the day, pulling up to your campground and not having to trailer your kayak is a great feeling. There are fire pits as well as grills at each campground that make cooking your catch quick and easy.

Primitive campgrounds and other lodging options allow you to get the rest you need to be back on the water early the next day. If you have any questions regarding booking or availability, call Princess Place Preserve at (386) 313-4020. I thoroughly enjoyed my stay, and I hope you all get a chance to do the same.

Cory Gurman is a student at Ponte Vedra High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Besides reveling in the great outdoors, Cory enjoys spending time with his three golden retrievers and rooting for the Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Instagram @fishhunter1119.

By Cory Gurman