Pro Bass Fishing Season is Back!

By Thomas Raines

February is the time of year when the professionals in the bass fishing world begin to prepare their rigs and draw lines on their maps in an effort to decipher where this year’s tour will be taking them. February 6-9 the Bassmaster Elite Series will stop in Palatka, FL to fish the St. Johns River in the first event of the season. Their top competitor Major League Fishing (MLF) will host its first event of the season on Lake Eufaula in Alabama on February 7-12. Both of these great fisheries will show us some giant fish with a few double-digit bass likely out of the BASS field on a river that is infamous for its giant pre-spawn bass this time of year. MLF has another stop in February though, they will follow the BASS Elites into Florida to fish Okeechobee February 21-26. This will be undoubtedly another heavyweight slugfest. Even with the 2lb size limit in MLF these guys will run into some big ones. Everyone is excited to see what this season will hold after all of these very new changes to the tournament scene. You can catch all of the action live on the Bassmaster and MLF websites to join your fellow anglers in watching this historic season kick-off!