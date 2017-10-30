Product Highlights

By Chris Bubenik

As we enter the season of giving, you’re probably shopping for some of your favorite anglers. When it comes to kayak fishing, there’s a lot of cool gear out there. Great stuff doesn’t have to break the bank. Here are some ideas for the yakkers in your life.

YETI Rod Holster $39.99 – Gain easy rod access, whether paddling or boating. The YETI Rod Holster is made from a single heavy-duty polypropylene tube, attached to a sturdy, stainless steel, powder-coated bracket. It slides securely into the AnchorPoint Tie-Down Slot of your YETI cooler without getting in the way of the lid and makes a secure storage option for your casting and spinning rods.

YakAttack Track Mount Retractor $30.00 – Secure your kayak fishing gear without bulky leashes or floats using the YakAttack Track Mount Retractor. This super versatile unit combines the innovation you’ve come to expect from YakAttack and genuine T-Reign retracting mechanism, 36” Kevlar cord, and a removable 4” tether. Designed for track mounting, this kit comes complete with everything you need to direct attachment to YakAttack GearTrac and most other kayak track systems.

Pelican 1050 Case $28.58 – Ideally suited for larger cellphones, cameras, PDAs, and radios, Pelican’s water-resistant, dustproof, and crushproof micro case comes with a lifetime guarantee. Sleek and stylish, this rubber-lined case is perfect for a robust protection of your valuables on the water. The detachable carabineer clip also features a strap attachment point.

Black Diamond Storm Waterproof Headlamp $49.95 – A rugged, fully waterproof workhorse for foul conditions and big adventures, the Black Diamond Storm Headlamp features 350 lumens of power and three different colored night vision modes. The redesigned lighting profile offers improved peripheral lighting for close-range activities like cooking, reading or sorting gear, and the Storm also features Brightness Memory, which allows you to turn the light on and off at a chosen brightness without reverting back to full power. Eight different lighting modes allow for fully custom lighting in any situation, and PowerTap Technology makes for instant brightness adjustments.

All items available at Diamond Brand Outdoors in Asheville, North Carolina.