Product Spotlight By: CAM Staff

Railblaza introduces the new Universal Kayak Motor Mount Bracket. An easy way to go from paddle only to motor ready in under 30 seconds. Mounting hardware is included and fits most kayaks. You can also install a RailMount 32-41 or two, sold separately, for adding rod holders, lights or camera mounts behind the cockpit. Fits many of the popular trolling motor transom mount models. See your dealer for details.

Stop by Jack’s Kayaks to check one out. They are located at 1764 Missouri Ave. N. largo, FL. 33770. 727-452-4684