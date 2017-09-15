Product Spotlight – Hooker Electric

Hooker Electric strives to stay ahead of the curve by listening to what fishermen think might be lacking in the current market or what options would help make their fishing easier and more successful. Last month at the ICAST Show in Orlando, Hooker released their version of an electric reel with an auto stop feature. Currently, this modification is available for the Shimano Tiagra 80 and 130 and the Penn International 80 VSW. Soon, it will be available for the Tiagra 50 and Penn 130.

The main benefit of the auto stop feature is that the reel can be set to stop retrieving line at any interval, including just before your terminal tackle reaches the rod tip. The auto stop feature can be used for swordfishing, deep dropping, pulling dredges, and teasers or even high-speed trolling. Another great benefit is that you can control the reel from your iPhone through Hooker Electric’s app, ReelTime. All Hooker Electric reels come with full variable speed control that allows the angler to determine how fast line is retrieved. While the 16, 20 and 30 kite reel models operate on 12 volt systems, the 50, 70, 80 and 130 models are available for both 12 and 24 VDC systems and don’t require a converter box. Hooker Electric reels are the fastest on the market, saving time and sometimes money. In addition, all models retain the benefit of the OEM handle for when the angler is feeling a bit sporty and wants to hand crank on a sea monster.

www.hookerelectric.com