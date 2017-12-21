ProShot Case

With the new ProShot phone cases, there’s no need to ever worry about dropping your expensive iPhone in the water again. It’s so waterproof, you could even start using your iPhone to take underwater photos of the fish you catch. That’s the idea. It turns your iPhone into an underwater camera.

The ProShot Touch provides full touch screen access. Rated to 50 feet, it’s the most waterproof touch screen case ever invented. With designs to fit iPhone 6s, 7s and 8s, it is also compatible with all GoPro mounts and includes an optical grade wide angle lens. Think of the cool release photos and videos you could capture using just your phone.

For those who desire to take their iPhones a little deeper, divers should take a look at the new ProShot Dive. It turns your iPhone into a dive camera that’s waterproof to 130 feet. This case was designed for SCUBA divers, and it is extremely durable to handle the most rugged conditions. The ProShot Dive does not allow touch screen access, so the ProShotCase App was developed for full camera functionality. It, also, is compatible with GoPro mounts.

If you have an iPhone, you’re already carrying amazing photographic capability in your pocket. For a small fraction of the cost of traditional underwater camera equipment, you can turn your phone into a fully functional waterproof camera that’s as bombproof as phone cases come.

