PUBLIC MEETING Tarpon Hunters

The Cape Coral Tarpon Hunters Club will hold an introductory public presentation for prospective members Thursday, February 20th at 7pm at the Lake Kennedy Center next to Sunsplash in Cape Coral.

The presentation is free and open to the public. During the introductory meeting, guests can learn the history of the largest tarpon fishing club in the world, gain knowledge about the “Silver King” and learn how the club promotes ethical tarpon catch and release.

As the club enters its 49th season, its members have caught over 10,000 tarpon and welcomes the chance to introduce new members to this exciting pastime.

Subsequent meetings will provide members with detailed instructions on rod/reel selection, terminal tackle rigging, bait prep and on-water etiquette necessary to get your name in the club’s record books. Monthly club meetings offer the opportunity to interact with world-class tarpon fishermen and women, and feature presentations by local tarpon fishing experts on a variety of tarpon fishing techniques suitable for use in local waters.

For more information on the Cape Coral Tarpon Hunters Club, please check out our

website: www.capecoraltarponhunters.com

FB https://www.facebook.com/capecoraltarponhunters/