From the Publisher – April 2021

Spring has definitely sprung and the next few months will bring us some of the best fishing of the year. There are still lots of sailfish around as there were 749 caught and released during last month’s Jimmy Johnson tournament. Blackfin tuna are all over the place and they are getting bigger. Kingfish are finally showing up and biting good on the reefs. There have been some good sized dolphin brought to the dock in recent weeks after several days of strong easterly winds. Grouper will also continue to bite well on the artificial wrecks, but they are catch and release only. On the freshwater side, the peacock bass bite has been on fire. Live shiners are the bait of choice for targeting these aggressive fish as they come off the spawn.

Special recognition goes out to a group of young people that are making a difference in our community. Fillet for Friends regularly partners with fishing tournaments across Florida to collect unwanted, yet fresh fish. They then fillet and bag the fish and deliver it to local food banks. Just a few weeks ago at the Pelagic Shamrock Shootout, they collected 331 pounds of fillets which helped feed many families that are struggling during these trying times. Learn more at www.filletforfriends.org.

Finally, I’d like to give a shout out to our friend and advertiser, Carolyn Stash of AtlasTrax. Recently, she has expanded her business to include many different brands of marine electronics and safety equipment while providing the best customer service in the industry. Check out her ad below.

