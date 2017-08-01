From the Publisher – August 2017

Just a few weeks ago, we had the pleasure of attending the ICAST show in Orlando. The International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades is the world’s largest fishing tackle trade show. ICAST is an opportunity for the manufacturers of fishing tackle and fishing related products to put their newest ideas and offerings in front of retailers like old school tackle shops and big box stores alike. This year’s show was even bigger than last year’s and that’s a great indication that our industry has a bright future. We especially enjoyed seeing the many friends in the industry from around the country that were not yet aware of our acquisition of Coastal Angler Fort Lauderdale. We look forward to working with many of them on the local, regional and national levels as we move forward.

August is now here and it’s hot, hot, hot! Try to avoid the hottest parts of the day by leaving the dock early in the morning or late in the afternoon. These days, there is no excuse for not protecting yourself from the sun. Make sure to wear a hat and apply sunscreen routinely throughout the day. Drink lots of water and save the beer and cocktails for when you get back to the dock. This is also the time of the year when a storm can roll up on you in an instant. Be prepared for the worst with an EPIRB or PLB in your ditch bag. Learn more about how you and your family are safer when you carry an EPIRB or PLB on your boat at www.acrartex.com.

