From the Publisher – October 2021

October is a great month for fishing in South Florida. By the time this issue hits the street, the fall mullet run should be here. Every year around this time, huge schools of mullet make their way south along the coast. The annual migration provides a 24 hour buffet for hungry snook and tarpon along the beach and around our local inlets. Some smaller schools of mullet will find their way into the Intracoastal Waterway and the many canals that connect to it. These smaller schools of mullet are easy prey for hard fighting jack crevalle. The jacks will absolutely crush a live mullet and even top water plugs that resemble mullet. Use 20 to 30 pound spinning gear with at least 3 feet of 40 to 50 pound monofilament leader for both live and artificials to get tight. For live mullet, use a 3/0 to 7/0 offset circle hook. Match the size of your hook to the size of the mullet so they swim as naturally as possible. Freeline a live mullet off a dock, bridge or seawall and hold on!

Offshore, we will start to see more sailfish pushing through as the water temperatures start to cool off. Dolphin fishing should remain good with bigger fish being caught closer to shore. Mutton snapper and grouper should still be biting well on the many wrecks and artificial reefs in 80 to 150 feet of water.

Finally, I’d like to say Happy Birthday to my wife Kim and our sons Sam and Nick. I love you all very much!

