What Do I Purchase For That Special Angler?

By Shannon Messer

One of the most common questions we get asked is, “What should I purchase for a person who fly fishes?” This can be a difficult question for us to answer, not knowing who that special someone is. With the holidays around the corner, we will hear this several times. Let me see if I can offer some suggestions that may make this an easier experience for everyone involved.

The first thing to figure out is if they fish locally in the mountains, or they travel to various locations within the state. Knowing this will help us determine what type of water they are fishing and the techniques involved.

If they like tying flies, ask them in a casual way, what they like tying the most. Tying materials are great gifts since a tier can never have too much material. Knowing that they are tying flies for trout or bass will help us aid you with the proper selection of materials that will make any fly tier happy.

So let’s look at the “intel” you have gathered and narrow items down to few price points and categories. I will keep these categories fairly simple but will not include all the options available to you.

In the under $30.00 category you have lots of options. Fly boxes are popular with everyone and they come in so many different configurations now. Leaders and tippets are items that are used each time on the water, but knowing what type of species they are fishing for will go a long way in ensuring that you select the right size. Indicators, dry fly floatant, forceps, and split shot are also good items and they make nice stocking stuffers. Also in this price point, fly tying materials make a great gift. Many of the materials start at $3.00 or less, so this is a good bang for the buck!

In the $50.00 to $100.00 category larger items are available. This will include clothing, packs, high end nippers, and fly lines. Clothing is a good choice since many of the pieces today crossover to casual wear. Most companies make some really nice shirts that look good on the water as well as an evening on the town. Packs vary in price points but most of the packs sold are less than $100.00; however, most anglers are pretty picky when it comes to packs. High-end nippers are great since most of them have replaceable blades. Great nippers make for many happy hours on the water. Fly lines are great gifts but you will need to do your homework here. Tons of choices and line weights could make this a difficult one, but if you pick the right one you will be hero.

In the $100.00 and above category, things get a bit more specific. Waders and wading boots, rods, reels, and even guided trips fall within this group. I would be so happy getting a gift from this category from my wife, but I also know that she would be clueless here. It is really tough selecting a rod for someone since anglers like different actions and weights. Hedge your bets and do some snooping before making a choice at this price point. Look at their current rod selection and see what length and line weights dominate the collection. Rods can reach upwards of the $800.00 mark, but the $200.00 range is common for a good rod with a factory warranty. Reels can vary in price due to the materials used in their construction. Our most common selling reel is the Orvis Battenkill I and Battenkill II from $98.00 to $109.00. Waders and boots are good choices but knowing some sizing information will make it easier on shop staff. Inseam, waist, chest, and even body weight are items that we consider in fitting someone into waders. Guide trips are good gifts, especially for a novice. The time on the water can pay dividends down the road when it comes to success. Even experienced anglers enjoy a guided trip. Most of them are looking for new water or maybe interested in a new technique.

If you take your time and pick wisely you will be the hero come Holiday Season end. Most fly anglers enjoy our time on the water and receiving a gift that we can use means a lot to us. Don’t be intimidated!

Shannon Messer is the Manager of Blackrock Outdoor/Orvis Fly Shop located in Sylva, NC.