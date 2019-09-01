PWC Port by EZ Dock

These days a PWC (personal water craft) can be a large investment. One way to protect and enjoy your PWC for years to come is to store it on an EZ Dock PWC Port.

The EZ Dock’s drive-on design makes launching and porting a breeze, even for beginners. The PWC Port connects to any EZ Dock system or can be attached to an existing dock. It can also be secured to the shore. The dock sections can adapt to changing water conditions and levels. Adjustable rollers adapt to any PWC brand or hull design.

UV protected rotationally molded polyurethane gives protection against cracking, fading and degradation from the sun. An eight-year limited warranty will give you confidence in this product. The PWC Port is stable, slip resistant and barefoot friendly.

For more information contact EZ Dock 813-917-0331 ezdocktampa.com