SAHC accepted transfer of 36 acres of conserved land, located at the headwaters of Pyatt Creek in the Highlands of Roan, from the North American Land Trust (NALT). This Pyatt Creek preserve is located in a network of land SAHC has protected in the Yellow Mountain State Natural Area.

The Pyatt Creek property in the Yellow Mountain State Natural area reaches 4,080 ft. in elevation and contains exemplary native habitat and pristine headwater sources, including a headwater tributary and portion of the main branch of Pyatt Creek.

“SAHC’s acquisition of this property continues our ongoing work in the Yellow Mountain State Natural area, securing high elevation habitat and water sources in a network of conserved land,” says Land Protection Director Michelle Pugliese. “This tract is about a mile south of our Yellow Mountain Connector project, in which SAHC protected a conglomerate of small, high elevation parcels in 2019. Land protection often reminds me of putting together a puzzle – we work with willing landowners whenever possible to protect tracts that contain important habitat and water resources. Over time, it is exciting to see these puzzle pieces come together in a connected network that permanently secures wildlife corridors, watersheds, and wide scenic views.”

The Pyatt Creek preserve is located within the NC Natural Heritage Program Yellow Mountains/Raven Cliffs Natural Area, within the Grandfather Unaka Priority Amphibian Reptile Conservation Area, and state priority forest types identified on the property include Rich Montane Seeps, Northern Hardwood Forest, and High Elevation Red Oak Forest.

Ruth Williams donated the property to the North American Land Trust (NALT) in 2010. NALT intended to hold it for a short time before transferring to a local land trust for permanent preservation.

“We are grateful to the North American Land Trust for transferring this property to become an SAHC preserve, and to Brad and Shelli Stanback for donating funds to cover the survey and other transaction costs associated with the transfer,” adds Pugliese.