QUEPOS INSHORE REPORT

By Captain Scott Kozak • “Chloe Frijole”

The inshore fishing around Quepos has been on fire. The water is clearing and the seas are calm.

As the dry season sets in, the large schools of sardines are plentiful along the north shore. Fill your bait well and head out to one of many reefs in the area.

You can live bait for one of the many species living there like rainbow runners, amberjacks and roosterfish. If you’re looking for dinner you are more than likely to take home one of the many species of snapper.

Contact one of the local captains or contact the I-Fish Quepos office for booking info.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, Scott Kozak started fresh water fishing as a youngster in the Great Lakes, fishing for walleye and perch, and later for salmon and lake trout. Scott moved on to salt water fishing in 2012 fishing for tuna and sailfish on the Atlantic coast. In 2014 his focus shifted to bill fishing in Central America. In 2016 Scott and his family bought a home in Quepos and soon after purchased an inshore charter boat, Chloe Frijole. Scott is an accomplished angler, placing in several billfish tournaments, as well as winning the West Palm Beach Fishing Club international angler award. Contact Scott at captainkozak@gmail.com