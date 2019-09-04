QUEPOS INSHORE / OFFSHORE REPORT

By Benn Gilmour • Jackpot Sport Fishing

OFFSHORE REPORT

This time of year is all about dorado (mahi mahi) here in Quepos! They are abundant not just in numbers but some of the world’s largest dorado are present along the Costa Rican Coast during the next couple of months. Many of our dorado can be caught just 8-10 miles offshore along the current breaks where debris gathers after our seasonal rains. This provides some great action for both serious anglers and novices alike. The long standing world record of 87lbs was caught in Costa Rica in September 1976, and every year 70lb plus fish make an appearance in Quepos. It is a real possibility that there could be another world record fish out there.

On 16 November we have the DORADO DERBY which is being held for its second year at the Marina Pez Vela. Entry is open to all and costs just $250 to enter a team. Literally anyone can win this fun tournament which is based on the heaviest single fish. 52lbs was the largest dorado caught during the 2018 event out of the 47 competing boats. Hope to see you there for this years event!

We also get some world class blue marlin fishing at this time of year. Most of our blue marlin are in the 150-300lb class, with a few larger fish mixed in. Hotspots such as The Corner, The Crater, the drop offs close to Furuno Bank and the Bolsa are always a good bet for marlin. Find a floating tree or similar thirty miles offshore that is loaded with bonitos or small yellowfin tuna and you could be in for the marlin fishing experience of a lifetime!

INSHORE FISHING

The quality of inshore fishing over the next couple of months will depend on the water clarity close to shore after the seasonal rains. When conditions are favorable there will be some large roosterfish to target along the rocks and islands close to Quepos in addition to cubera snappers, jacks, mackerel and other species.

Snook can be targeted close to the rivermouths on calm days when the water is not too murky. Inshore conditions will improve by November and make way for some of the best inshore fishing of the year when the big schools of threadfin herring return.

Check out this publication’s Charter Directory for some of the great boats available here at the Marina Pez Vela that are ready to take you fishing. We have boats to suit every size range and budget.

Tight lines & I hope to see you out there!

Benn Gilmour runs Jackpot Sport Fishing out of the beautiful Marina Pez Vela in Quepos. His boat Good Day is a Costa Rican custom built 31-foot Sport Fisher. Jackpot Sport Fishing specializes in offshore, inshore & fly fishing. They cater to serious anglers who come to fish with them for a week, as well as families and honeymooners looking for a day on the water during their vacation in Quepos/Manuel Antonio. Benn says hello to you if you are down at the Marina Pez Vela. Look for the British guy! Contact Benn at [email protected] or visit www.jackpotsportfishing.com