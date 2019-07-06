QUEPOS INSHORE / OFFSHORE REPORT

By Benn Gilmour • Jackpot Sport Fishing

OFFSHORE BITE REPORT

May & June seen some good action off Quepos with good numbers of both sailfish and marlin being caught from our local hotspots such as ‘The Corner’. The yellowfin tuna bite cranked up to new levels during June, with a very good grade of fish in the 40-100lb range being caught regularly on both livebaits and artificial lures such as Fat Daddy Squids, Bass worms, Bucktail Jigs and Tuna Bullets.

With lower water temperatures caused by the start of the seasonal rains, dorado numbers have been steadily increasing and should continue to do so through July and August before peaking in November when the larger fish are here in great numbers. The wahoo fishing has been superb recently over the offshore reefs where they have been plenty of 20-30lb wahoo, with some larger fish mixed in also. Livebaiting or jigging the offshore reefs has also been very productive recently and can provide opportunities for some mixed bags of species including several snapper species, tuna, dorado, wahoo, jacks, rainbow runners, pompano, amberjacks and more.

July is a great time for bottom fishing out of Quepos where grouper, snapper, tilefish and more can all be targeting during offshore deep drop trips, fishing in depths of 200-400’.

INSHORE FISHING

July is an excellent time to target big roosterfish and there have been some real trophy roosterfish caught in recent weeks out of Quepos. Every year at this time there are 70-80lb roosterfish caught with the occasional larger fish in the 90-100lb range also . . . fish of a lifetime stuff for sure! Cubera snappers, yellowtail snappers, mackerel, jacks, corvina and more are all possible during inshore trips. Snook can be targeted close to the rivermouths, and when conditions are right there is a chance of some very large fish at this time of year. Naranjo rocks area is a firm favorite for large roosterfish while the Parrita and Savegre Rivermouths provide some great sport for snook, snapper, jacks and small to mid-sized roosterfish. Livebaits are a firm favorite of Quepos area captains, however, there are several charter boats catering to jigging and popping enthusiasts should that be your preference.

