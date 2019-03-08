QUEPOS INSHORE / OFFSHORE REPORT

By Benn Gilmour • Jackpot Sport Fishing

What a GREAT start to the year it has been here in Quepos with some truly world class fishing taking place during January & February. Lots of sailfish & blue marlin were caught with some good numbers of striped marlin and several huge black marlin also.

The Quepos fleet have been seeing dorado on most offshore trips with some good sized bulls still being caught which are always a welcome addition to any billfish charter! Early February seen a great tuna bite with lots of fish in the 30-80lb category with some larger fish & several 200lb plus fish reported.

Our tuna here in Quepos form huge schools typically 20-50 miles Offshore and travel alongside the spinner dolphin megapods, providing some excellent action & not to mention, great sashimi! March should continue to provide some excellent sport for tuna with a few dorado mixed in also.

In terms of billfish, January through mid April typically sees the peak of our sailfish bite as huge numbers of big Pacific sailfish congregate just 20+ miles from the coast and can be targeted during full day offshore trips. Costa Rica has long earned a reputation as one of the best sport fishing destinations on the planet and our peak sailfish season plays a huge role in that. Not only are our Pacific sailfish huge in comparison to their Atlantic cousins, with sailfish averaging 70-80lbs here in Costa Rica and 100lb plus fish very common, but the sheer numbers of fish that can be caught when the bite is on, is incredible. Double digit sailfish days are not uncommon and every year boats record some truly impressive sailfish release days that will make you question whether the captain is telling another fisherman’s tale!

We have enjoyed some fantastic Inshore fishing in Quepos recently with good catches of roosterfish, snook, jacks, mackerel, snappers & other species. A local commercial fisherman even caught 2 nice sized tarpon in the Quepos area recently and with more & more tarpon turning up in the estuaries of the Southern Costa Rican Pacific after originally making their way through the Panama Canal, it feels only a matter of time before we start seeing a few more rod & line caught tarpon close to the rivermouths in the Quepos area. That would be a welcome surprise to any Inshore trip here on the Pacific!

Expect some great roosterfish fishing during Inshore trips out of Quepos during the next couple of months and if you want to target snook, head to the Parrita, Naranjo, Savegre or Baru rivermouths.

Be sure to check out the Charter Directory for some of the great boats available here at the Marina Pez Vela that are ready and waiting to take you fishing.

Tight lines & enjoy your time on the water!

Benn Gilmour runs Jackpot Sport Fishing out of the beautiful Marina Pez Vela in Quepos. His boat Good Day is a Costa Rican custom built 31-foot Sport Fisher. Jackpot Sport Fishing specializes in offshore, inshore & fly fishing. They cater to serious anglers who come to fish with them for a week, as well as families and honeymooners looking for a day on the water during their vacation in Quepos/Manuel Antonio. Benn says hello to you if you are down at the Marina Pez Vela. Look for the British guy! Contact Benn at [email protected] or visit www.jackpotsportfishing.com