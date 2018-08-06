QUEPOS INSHORE / OFFSHORE REPORT

By Benn Gilmour • Jackpot Sport Fishing

June & July produced some great offshore fishing and there was some great species variety caught by the Quepos fleet. There were some very nice sized blue and black marlin released, with reports of several fish in the 400-500 pound range.

Marlin, sailfish, tuna, dorado, wahoo, snapper & grouper made up most of the offshore catches. The wahoo bite continues to be good over the offshore reefs.

There was a very good sailfish bite on occasions, with reports of 20+ sailfish days by some boats during June. Simply incredible fishing for this time of year! August will continue to hold some good opportunities for sailfish and blue marlin for those anglers looking for a bucket list billfish.

There are lots of dorado in the 5-15 pound range being caught offshore and as we move into September and October we expect a flood of larger dorado to work their way up the coastline. If last year was anything to go by, we should get some incredible dorado fishing by then, just in time for the Marina Pez Vela’s 1st ever Dorado Derby which takes place in November!

Inshore there have been some HUGE roosterfish & snook caught out of Quepos recently. There have been lots of roosterfish caught in the 20-40 pound range, however there have been several huge roosters around 80 pounds caught in recent weeks. In addition to roosterfish, snappers, jacks, mackerel, snook, tripletail and corvina can be caught while slow trolling live baits at our rocks, island or rivermouth locations.

Capt Roy Zapata has done it again with a HUGE snook of 51 pounds, which is a potential IGFA ladies world record for 20 pound line class. There really is no better place on the planet to catch a large snook than Quepos.

So whether you would like to fish offshore or inshore during your time in Quepos, we have a host of great boats and captains waiting to take you fishing. Simply check out the Charter Directory for some of the great boats available here at the Marina Pez Vela.

See you on the water!

Benn Gilmour runs Jackpot Sport Fishing out of the beautiful Marina Pez Vela in Quepos. His boat Good Day is a Costa Rican custom built 31-foot Sport Fisher. Jackpot Sport Fishing specializes in offshore, inshore & fly fishing. They cater to serious anglers who come to fish with them for a week, as well as families and honeymooners looking for a day on the water during their vacation in Quepos/Manuel Antonio. Benn says hello to you if you are down at the Marina Pez Vela. Look for the British guy! Contact Benn at [email protected] or visit www.jackpotsportfishing.com