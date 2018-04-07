QUEPOS OFFSHORE REPORT

By Benn Gilmour • Jackpot Sport Fishing

We have enjoyed a fantastic offshore season so far fishing out of the gorgeous Marina Pez Vela in Quepos. Species variety has been great, with the fleet catching some nice blue, black & striped marlin, sailfish, dorado, and plenty of yellowfin tuna.

April 15-20 brings the Offshore World Championships, taking place here in Quepos, where teams from all around the world will compete for the crown of Offshore World Champions. Best of luck to all anglers and crews competing!

Anglers in April should see some great sailfish action and there are always a few marlin in the mix too. Boats have enjoyed some double digit sailfish release days during March and we hope a consistent bite continues through April.

Expect Sailfish numbers to decrease as we enter May. We still see billfish on most trips, however there should be less than there have been from December through April.

Many captains turn their attention to tuna with live baits such as bonito, sardine, blue runner or goggle eye being a great option for a larger tuna. Smaller tuna and the odd big guy are falling to artificials such as bucktail jigs, tuna bullets & cedar plugs.

Bottom fishing on the offshore reefs for grouper, snapper and tilefish can also be a good option from May onwards for those looking to catch some dinner and add some variety to their offshore trip.

Check out this issue’s charter directory for details of some of the great boats and captains in the Quepos fleet. I hope to see you on the water. Tight Lines!

Benn Gilmour runs Jackpot Sport Fishing out of the beautiful Marina Pez Vela in Quepos. His boat Good Day is a Costa Rican custom built 31-foot Sport Fisher. Jackpot Sport Fishing specializes in offshore, inshore & fly fishing. They cater to serious anglers who come to fish with them for a week, as well as families and honeymooners looking for a day on the water during their vacation in Quepos/Manuel Antonio. Benn says hello to you if you are down at the Marina Pez Vela. Look for the British guy! Contact Benn at info@jackpotsportfishing.com or visit www.jackpotsportfishing.com