On the Range: April 2018

by Pete Shultz, Contributing Writer

Spring time is here, and the start of Spring brings Turkey Season. One of the most anticipated seasons of the year.

Turkey Season brings challenges to the hunter that deer and small game do not. One of the aspects is the use of camouflage. There is a whole industry dedicated to Turkey Hunting and camo is one of them. A turkey’s eyesight is on par with the bald eagle. They pick out the slightest movements and things that do not belong in their woods from a long distance away, making getting close a challenge. Most states only allow the use of shotguns, no rifles, so getting into that distance where a shot is likely also brings another aspect. The equipment is also very specialized. From specialty shotguns and choke tubes to chairs and calls, they all bring a special aspect to the sport.

Unlike many deer hunters who just take a stand and wait, Turkey Hunting challenges your skills, especially with the calling aspect. There are people who dedicate themselves to the act of calling turkeys, which is a science unto itself. If you can’t locate and call in your gobbler, then having success will be very limited. Turkey Season also is rather lengthy. You can go anywhere from 2 to almost 3 months in length depending upon where you hunt.

If you are looking for a real challenge in the woods and fields give Turkey Hunting a try. It just might become your favorite season out of all of them.