On The Range: January 2018

by Chuck Papp, Contributing Writer

Now that you have your CWP (Concealed Weapons Permit), which pistol, or revolver will you choose to carry with you? Now remember, if you are going to carry you should get into the mindset that you are going to carry every day. You have no idea when a problem may come your way. Don’t be that person who thinks they can carry their firearm on the particular day in which they think they may need it.

Well you have two styles to pick from. Either the revolver or pistol. Which one depends upon you. I always love the question “What do you think I should buy?” My usual answer to that is it’s up to you. You are the one carrying it, so you must decide, not me.

As far as the revolver goes the 5 shot Smith and Wesson is number 1. It comes in all sorts of varieties, from steel frames to aluminum to scandium. Of course, price will reflect on which one you are looking at. Generally, the lighter the materials the more you pay. The most popular models are the 642, 442, and 638 in 38 special, and the 340PD and the 340 in 357 magnums.

As far as pistols goes the sky is the limit. Everything from pocket sized 380’s, small to medium size 380, 9mm, 40, and 45 caliber pistols. You really must do your research on what you think you may want. I’m particular to the Beretta models 84 and 85 in 380, as well as the Glock 42 in 380. For some who think they need bigger you have the Smith and Wesson 9mm Shield, Glock 43 along with the 26. Kimber and Sig Sauer have a wide variety of 380s and 9mms to choose from as well.

So, there is no right answer in choosing what to buy. You must make the choice on what it is that will fit your needs to carry. What I use and what you may want can be drastically different. Do the research. If you want to try a few out, we have a large selection to rent and try before you buy. Make your purchase wisely, so you don’t go out and waste your money on something that you may not like after a few weeks of carrying it.