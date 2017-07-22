On The Range: July 2017

by Chuck Papp, Manager – Delray Shooting Center

There has been a new trend in the last 10 years among some of the more seasoned and professional outdoorsman in going back to the older style of equipment used in taking the game in which they hunt. For the most part, we are talking about firearms and archery equipment.

If you walk into a gun shop these days you will see rifles and scopes that can take a deer or a hog at 700 plus yards. Now the question with that is, should you? Also, are you skillful enough to even try it? The most important question is can you take an animal that far on a humane and ethical level as well? Now those questions are for a later topic, however today’s firearms, scopes and ammunition when used properly can. The average distance combined in this country to take a deer is at about 100 to 125 yards. That’s it!

So why not try it the way it was done decades ago? By giving it a try, you are really defining your ability as a hunter and outdoorsman to get at the distance, and even closer without using a rifle that is capable of a shot 5 times that distance.

On your next purchase pick up a Marlin, or Henry lever action in 30/30 or even 35 Rem. Leave it open sighted, or put a low fixed powered scope on it. There is no better example of a true American Hunting Rifle then a lever action. Instead of that back up handgun being a Smith and Wesson revolver, get a Ruger single action Blackhawk. If you wanted to really try hunting up close leave the rifle and just go with the revolver instead, but get a lot of range time in to be able to make an accurate shot between 35 to 50 yards.

Archers can opt out of that new $1000.00 compound bow and go with a conventional recurve bow. Got to get close; you will not get that almost 400 fps out of that recurve.

You might find it easier to carry the basic firearm or bow as well. Sling or not, carrying a 9 plus pound rifle with scope can get old quick. Carrying that shorter, lighter, faster handling lever action or even single shot rifle (Ruger No 1 is your best option for a single shot) just might change your whole out look as far as what you use. I use a Marlin 35 with open sights all the time, and love it. Probably going to use that low power scope shortly though. The eye sight is not what it used to be, or I’ll just pick up my Remington 760 pump 30/06 with standard 3 x 9 scope on it.

So, give the oldies a try, and see what it was like back in the day before cellphones, the internet, and many other modern-day items. You may just end up retiring that fancy $2500.00 plus bolt action, shoot 800 yards, hunting rifle for one season at least. Your shoulder may thank you as well.