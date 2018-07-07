On The Range: July 2018

by Chuck Papp, Contributing Writer

So, this guy walks in to use the range about a week ago, and in his hand is his bag of ammo and his 22 rifle in the other. As he proceeds to check in to use the range we ask him where his case is for his rifle. As usual the reply is he doesn’t have one. Now it didn’t seem like it was a financial issue since he just bought a brand new truck, it was more of a lack of Florida Law knowledge issue on how to keep his rifle in the truck. After we told him he could have a very serious problem if he should have contact with law enforcement on a traffic stop, he then went over and bought a case. It’s amazing how much wrong or made up information is out there on what you can and cannot do with firearms. One way to take care of this is to get your Florida Concealed Weapons permit by taking the CWP class.



Every person who owns a firearm, or someone who is planning to own one should get this license. This acts like an insurance policy when you leave your house with a firearm. The class will go over the Florida 790 statutes relating to firearms and their usage. Now you don’t need the license to have a firearm in your car (which is covered in class), but you need it to use the firearm for your protection outside the car. The license is also good to have if you travel inside the state, and outside in other states, and it also gets you out of waiting periods to take a firearm home after purchase. For the outdoors person it allows you to carry in state, county, and federal lands.

The state has a website set up through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services which has a lot of useful information about the CWP, and 790 statutes along with other information. This all can be found at “Freshfromflorida.com/Divisions-Offices/Licensing/Concealed-Weapon-License/Concealed-Weapon-License-FAQ”

Also remember now is the time to start looking into the quota hunts for this upcoming season. These must be applied for well in advance and they fill up quickly. Go to “My FWC.com” to get started with this process. Season will be here before you know it, so don’t wait.

Our CWP classes are Monday and Thursday at 6pm, and Saturday at 10am no appointment needed just show up. If you are a veteran with a dd214, active military, a FWC hunter education card, or a state licensed security guard with an active D license you do not need the class, but you are responsible for knowing and understanding the 790 statutes, so you may still want to take the class. Also, for any new hunters out there, make sure you get that hunter education course going before season. A lot of it now can be done online through the FWC website so check that out as well.

Chuck Papp

Delray Shooting Center.