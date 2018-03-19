On the Range: March 2018

by Chuck Papp, Contributing Writer

Well the 2018 Shot Show has come and gone, and this year appears to be no different than previous years with the arrival of new firearms, ammo, and gear for the upcoming year.

As far as handguns go it seems the new favorite is the Sig Sauer p365. This seems like the new carry pistol for licensed cwp holders. It’s a double stacked 9mm carry gun with a striker fired mechanism. Another is the Glock 19x. Basically a full-size 9mm pistol with a 17rd magazine capacity, equipped with night sights, lanyard ring, and in a FDE finish. May be the way to go for a backup firearm for the hunter or outdoors person.

The big news in shotguns seems to be the Remington and Mossberg DM series, which is a box fed magazine instead of the tube fed design. Now I must say, to each his own on this one. I see no practical purpose for this short of wanting to switch out different shotshell, slugs, or buckshot quicker. For that reason, only, it may serve someone’s needs better. The Mossberg Shockwave and Remington Tac series of 12ga firearms are now available in different finishes, and now in 20ga versions. For someone looking for that classic double barrel shotgun, Savage has brought out the classic Fox model. Better have saved your pennies though, they will start around $5000.00 and will be sought after making them hard to get.

As far as rifles go, Ruger has brought out their Precision Series in a 22lr offering and Maurer has brought out an economy version of their popular bolt action hunting rifle in the M18. It may go for around $700.00 but you are getting a very nice rifle. You can spend less and get less. This one appears to bring a new standard to the economy line of hunting rifles. As far as the MSR style of rifles go, which is your AR 15 type, there have been additions made, but at this time the market is flooded with this type of rifle. With lack luster sales along with a slowing market for these rifles, how many make it out is yet to be seen.

So, this year does not look too bad if you are out to get a firearm, for your collection or just to maybe get your first.

Chuck Papp Delray Shooting Center.

