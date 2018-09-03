On The Range Report: September 2018  

So it begins, the best time of the year is upon us. That for some of us is hunting season. It seems like it has been years since the end of the last season, but, it’s only been months. If you are a hunter you understand the time frame I referenced.

Now it’s just not about getting out there and trying to harvest the game. It’s much more than that. It’s about just being out in the woods: the cooler weather, the campfires, friends and family, and just getting away from the stress of everyday life, if it’s only for a few days.

The season also brings resources wildlife need to flourish in the way of financial support from hunters. Hunting brings revenue from license fees, equipment, local businesses as far as money spent for lodging, food, transportation and many others. The hunting industry is a billion dollar a year plus industry that state game officials and wildlife need to survive. Without us it all would have been gone decades ago.

Whether you hunt local, a few hours away from home or even in another state the hunter is a resource wildlife needs for its existence. Bow hunters, gun hunters, big game or small game hunters all belong to the same brotherhood. Yes, like many things we do, there are some that give us a bad name at times, but in general many of us play by the rules and laws of the state in which we hunt and do it ethically.

If you’ve never tried it and are interested check with your local game and fish department. They will be able to get you started in the right direction plus there are numerous social media sites to investigate. If hunting is not your thing there is always fishing, hiking, camping, target shooting and other activities to enjoy the outdoors. So, get out there you have no idea what you are missing.

Chuck Papp