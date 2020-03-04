Reading the Signs

By Capt. James McManus

There are lots of old wives tales relating to the best time for this fish, or the best temp for that fish. I agree there are patterns that re-occur year after year concerning our little finny friends but the longer I fish, the more I am aware that every day on the water holds something totally new and that to consistently catch fish, you had better be ready for “Plan B” when granny’s formula doesn’t pay off. Guiding has allowed me a bunch of days on the water. I have folks call and insist on the third day before the full moon or anything but the day of, or only if the sun is in the feet, or something like that. I have never really gone by an almanac or the cards, but I remember growing up back east, the town would not dig for a water line unless the moon was right or there wouldn’t be enough dirt to fill the ditch back up. Now I don’t pretend to believe that, but seems like there were not many unintended open ditches.

Lots of sayings rely on the production of certain kinds of buds, or specific flowering trees. This surely is related to the temperature and day length and generally, I agree that springtime holds the most predictable set of signs but I have seen dogwood buds the size of a kernel of corn both covered in ice and dried to the point of bursting into flame in an early heat wave. Daffodils seem to hold special sway with some and looking out the window there are a few poking their yellow tops into the air. Did I mention that last week they were under a couple inches of snow but, as things have warmed, they are certainly increasing in number everyday. Guess old mister walleye has seen them and is planning his and her run up the river. With the rain we’ve had lately I think there is plenty to run up into.

The return of certain birds signal the return of specific fish to spawning grounds, with robins being the best predictor. I tend to follow birds like the Bald Eagles and Kingfishers at Fontana. The Eagles are going to be where the fish are and likewise Kingfishers like to be close to bait schools so they are fairly good predictors. My favorites and a sign I really like, are crows right at the waters edge. Up Eagle Creek, I have seen several crows walking the bank and occasionally a bass will charge a school of shad right on the bank and a few will flip onto land and quickly be snatched up by the crows. All you had to do was pitch a jerkbait right at the crows to get hooked to a nice bass. At Hartwell striper fishing, I always look for circling Ospreys. If there are two or three in a big cove, even if they are really high, you can bet the fish at least have been there and it makes for a good starting point. Again, back in Red Springs in a pond there was no better sign of a bass than a Redwing Blackbird hanging at the water’s edge.

Well all of these, at times, work and if inspiration to fish came because your corns hurt or your knee was acting up then, by gosh, get going! You never know, I have caught good fish at 15 degrees in February, struck out at 70 degrees in April, and done good and bad everywhere in between. There is just no telling what is going to make fish bite but one thing is for sure and that is, you ain’t gonna’ get ‘em sitting on the couch. Here’s to more time on the water, signs be danged, and enjoy what God has put out there for us. Later, Capt. James

Capt. James McManus is the Owner of 153 Charters. Give him a call for a great day of boat fishing!