READY TO BOAT LAUNCHES ON BOATERS UNIVERSITY

Ritchie Navigation’s innovative educational program Ready to Boat has launched on Boaters University, an AIM Marine Group property. It was designed to provide boaters of all experience levels with the safety and navigation skills needed to enjoy their time on the water, taught in an entertaining online environment.

A comprehensive program that Ritchie developed and sponsors, Ready to Boat provides boatbuilders with boating safety information that they, in turn, pass on to their new boat customers. Complimentary access to Ready to Boat online education and discounts on other courses within Boaters University is a significant element of the program.

Taught by expert navigators, the eight-part Ready to Boat course covers everything from terminology to preparing for unexpected situations. It instructs on all aspects of the boating experience in a commonsense and practical way. By developing the fundamentals, users gain confidence through preparedness. The website is www.boatersuniversity.com/courses/ready-to-boat-1.

“We have forged a powerful partnership with AIM Marine Group and having Ready to Boat featured on Boaters University enables us to reach a broader market,” said Roby Holland, VP of sales and marketing. Ritchie is the world’s largest manufacturer of magnetic compasses.

Contact Ritchie Navigation, 243 Oak St., Pembroke,

MA 02359. 781-826-5131.

sales@ritchienavigation.com

www.ritchienavigation.com