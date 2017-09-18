Recipe Of The Month: Almond Encrusted Grouper

Almond Encrusted Grouper
Ingredients:
1 pound of grouper fillet
1/2 cup unpeeled slivered almonds (raw)
Pinch of salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoons paprika
1/4 cup olive oil
1/2 small bunch flat leaf parsley, coarse stems removed
Lemon wedges, for garnish
Directions :
Rinse the fillets and pat them dry with paper towels.
In a food processor, combine the almonds, salt, pepper, cayenne, cumin, and paprika.
Pulse until finely ground, but do not over process or the nuts can become oily.
In a shallow baking dish, spread out the nut spice mixture.
Dredge the fillets in the mixture, one at a time, shaking off the excess.
In a large heavy skillet, heat the olive oil over medium high heat.
Fry the fillets for about 3 to 5 minutes on each side.
Sprinkle parsley around.
Serve with wedges of lemon.