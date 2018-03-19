Recipe of the Month: Ceviche By: Capt. Gregg McKee

My anglers have been landing a few slot legal redfish lately now that the waters are warming up again. Catch and release is great, but every once in a while you just have to toss one in the cooler. Besides grilling them, redfish also make really excellent ceviche. This traditional dish is delicious, good for you, and it’s impossible to mess up this recipe. Give it a try.

Ingredients:

1 lb. redfish fillet

2 large vine ripe tomatoes

1 cucumber

1 green pepper

1 large onion

1 clove garlic

4 limes

1 lemon

1 8 oz.can of spicy Bloody Mary mix

Old Bay

Ground pepper

Olive Oil

Directions: Cut the redfish into thumbnail size chunks and place in a bowl. Cut the limes and lemon in half and squeeze the juice over the fish. Add two tablespoons of Old Bay and let marinate in the fridge for at least two hours.

Chop all the vegetables into similar size chunks and mince the garlic. Mix together in a large bowl with a tablespoon or two of extra virgin olive oil and can of spicy Bloody Mary mix. Add the fish and stir along with a generous amount of fresh ground pepper and serve cold. This recipe makes at least 6 bowls.

Capt. Gregg McKee

Wildfly Charters