Recipe of the Month: Mussels Over Pesto Pasta

This recipe is very easy. If you do not wish to make the pesto from scratch you can buy it already made in the store. The picture shows one that I like to use.
Ingredients:
1 box of angel hair pasta
2 lbs. of mussels fresh or frozen
Crab or shrimp boil package
Pesto sauce
Pesto Recipe:
You will need a food processor for this recipe.
2 cups fresh basil leaves, packed (can sub half the basil leaves with baby spinach)
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan-Reggiano cheese (about 2 ounces)
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/3 cup pine nuts (can sub chopped walnuts)
3 garlic cloves, minced (about 3 teaspoons)
Salt and pepper to taste
Boil water in a large pot add pasta.
Boil water in a large pot add crab boil.
Add mussels to crab boil pot boil for 3 or 4 minutes. The longer you boil the easier they come out of shell. My son likes them cooked very done so I cook them about 7 minutes.
Remove pasta, add pesto and mix together so the pesto coats all the pasta.
Carefully remove mussels they are hot!
Place over pasta.
If your entertaining you can put a fresh basil leaf on the plate for decoration.
Enjoy!