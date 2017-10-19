Recipe of the Month: Shrimp Cocktail

Everyone loves a shrimp cocktail as an appetizer. We decided to do our version of cocktail sauce. We like to use large shrimp. We think they are the tastiest. Hope you enjoy it as much as we do!

Ingredients:

½ pound of fresh uncooked, shelled, heads off, de-veined shrimp

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning.

¼ cup ketchup

1 teaspoon horseradish

¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon lemon

Directions shrimp: Boil shrimp and Old Bay seasoning for 4 minutes. Drain and chill over ice.

Directions cocktail sauce: Mix ketchup, horseradish, Worcestershire and lemon in a serving dish.

Serve and enjoy!