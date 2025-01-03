Recipe of the Month: Bloody Mary

Try this nice and easy Bloody Mary and remember you can always use A1 steak sauce and Worcestershire to your liking. I use Clamato juice because it has lots of tasty ingredients already in it.

Ingredients:

Clamato juice

Vodka (your favorite)

Lawry’s Season Salt or Everglades Seasoning

Lemon

Tabasco

Celery

Jumbo shrimp

Directions:

Rim your glass using lemon and dip into the seasoned salt.

Pack your glass with ice.

Add 1 to 1 1/2 ounces of vodka.

Pour Clamato juice into the glass.

Add your celery stalk.

Add your jumbo shrimp.

If you like it spicy add Tabasco to taste.

Enjoy!