Recipe of the Month: Bloody Mary

Try this nice and easy Bloody Mary and remember you can always use A1 steak sauce and Worcestershire to your liking. I use Clamato juice because it has lots of tasty ingredients already in it.
Ingredients:
Clamato juice
Vodka (your favorite)
Lawry’s Season Salt or Everglades Seasoning
Lemon
Tabasco
Celery
Jumbo shrimp
Directions:
Rim your glass using lemon and dip into the seasoned salt.
Pack your glass with ice.
Add 1 to 1 1/2 ounces of vodka.
Pour Clamato juice into the glass.
Add your celery stalk.
Add your jumbo shrimp.
If you like it spicy add Tabasco to taste.
Enjoy!