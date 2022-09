Goin’ Hog-wild for a New Record! 🎣

Check out this new hogfish Florida Saltwater Fishing Record from spearfisherman, Josh Summerville! The fish weighed in at a whopping 24.2 pounds, beating the previous record by 2.5 pounds! Josh caught his record hogfish nearly 50 miles offshore from Panama City. Now that’s what we call bringin’ home the bacon!

For more info on record catches visit International Game Fish Association https://igfa.org