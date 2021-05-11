Record-breaking musky caught and released in West Virginia

This fish might set multiple records.

An angler in West Virginia caught a record-breaking muskellunge fish last week. Since he decided to release the fish, however, it’s possible that the animal could continue to grow and another angler could break the record by catching the same fish.

Chase Gibson, a fishing guide in West Virginia, reeled in a musky that weighed 39.6 pounds and measured 54-inches-long. Gibson was reportedly fishing at Burnsville Lake near Clarksburg and Charleston at the time.

Gibson told a news outlet, “I was fishing a timbered cove with a lot of crappies suspended on the timber. I caught it on a Musky Innovations Dyin’ Dawg.”

He continued, “She was barely hooked with one treble in the corner of her mouth.”