Record-Breaking Ray Confirmed As World’s Largest Freshwater Fish

Fishermen in the Stung Treng region of northern Cambodia made a historic catch on 13 June 2022 when they hauled in the largest freshwater fish to ever be officially recorded.

The female giant freshwater stingray (Urogymnus polylepis) weighed approximately 300 kg (661 lb) – about the same as a typical grizzly bear – and had a total length of 3.98 m (13 ft) with tail included, making her longer than a pickup truck!

The phenomenal fish, also known as a whipray, spanned 2.2 m (7 ft 2 in), meaning that if she were placed on a ping-pong table, her outer “wings” would overhang each side by a foot (30 cm).

The record-breaking ray, which is an endangered species, was named Boramy (“full moon” in the Khmer language), owing to both her rounded disc-like shape and the early-evening time of her release.

