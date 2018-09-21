Record Vermillion Caught

She might not have caught the largest vermillion snapper ever. But she certainly caught the largest one off the coast of Georgia.

Georgia DNR awarded to Alli DeYoung, of Savannah, Ga. with a new saltwater state record for the 3-pound, 10-ounce vermillion snapper she caught on July 6 while fishing 70 miles offshore of Savannah in an area known as B-Liner Hole.

While fishing aboard the “Screamin’ Barnacle” with her father, Capt. Dan DeYoung, the 15-year-old angler landed a fish that appeared large enough to establish a women’s state record. She brought the fish to Russo’s Seafood in Savannah, where officials weighe the fish on a certified scale.

Record Vermillion Certificate

The GA DNR will present DeYoung with a certificate to acknowledging her record catch. It also establishes the first women’s record for the species in the Georgia Saltwater Gamefish Records. Officials will add her record catch to the list they publish at CoastalGaDNR.org/RecreationalFishing and will be included in the 2019 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations.

The IGFA world record vermillion snapper weighed 7-pounds, 3-ounces. John Doss from the Gulf of Mexico caught it off Mobile, Ala. in 1987.

For more information on saltwater records, contact the Coastal Resources Division at (912) 264-7218 or visit IFGA.com