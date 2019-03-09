Recyclinda | Wish Recycling

Dear Recyclinda,

I’m an avid recycler and have been for decades. Even so, I’m sometimes just not sure what to do with a certain item. Blue bin? Yellow bin? Trash?

Because I love recycling so much, I want everything to be recyclable, so I’ll usually put whatever item into the blue or yellow bin. There’s no harm in that, is there?

Wishful in Westlake

The short answer? Yes. Yes, there is lots of harm.

“Wish recycling” – tossing uncertain items into your recycling bins because you just hope they can be recycled – causes huge problems.

First, let me be the first to empathize. Recyclinda knows all too well the urge to purge without hurting the planet. Using paper plates feels wasteful, so it’s tempting to convince yourself they can be recycled. (They cannot.) Pitching 100 feet of water hose is unpleasant, so you want to believe the heavy coils can go in the blue bin so maybe the metal ends will be cut off. (Nope.)

Not only are these items not recyclable, putting the wrong refuse in the recycling bins can cause havoc at the SWA’s recycling center. Equipment is damaged by plastic bags, cords, Christmas lights and hoses. Greasy cardboard and food-stained paper plates contaminate clean paper, making it harder to recycle. Chemical containers can start fires in the facility.

Your best bet? When in doubt, throw it out.

If you have a question about a specific recyclable, visit SWA.org and check out “Is This Recyclable?” or call the SWA’s Customer Information Services at 561-697-2700 or toll-free at 866-SWA-INFO (866-792-4636).